A billionaire is looking for a nanny for his two dogs, and is willing to pay the candidate a moerse $127 227 (about R2.3million) a year.
A staffing agency recently posted the job ad on LinkedIn and was snowed under with more than 400 applicants.
The lucky applicant will live with the family in Knightsbridge, London, and “provide unparalleled care and attention to the dogs, treating them as valued members of the family,” the New York Post reported.
All you need to do is oversee all of the dogs’ medication, transportation to appointments, and exercise them.