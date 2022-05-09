Mass searches by patrollers and police for missing baby Kai-Isha Meniers yielded no results over the weekend. After nearly a week, crimefighters say there is hardly any information about the mysterious baby snatcher who stole the two-month old infant at a shopping complex in Bishop Lavis.

Kai-Isha went missing on 30 April while her mom, Francis, 41, was inside Shoprite running errands for a neighbour. Francis explained that she was approached by a friendly woman who pretended to be pregnant and bought nappies, wipes and food for her to gain her trust. Over the weekend, the Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum along with police and patrollers embarked on a pamphlet drive and search for the woman who was captured on CCTV footage leaving with the child.

Chairperson Graham Lindhorst says: “We started at Charlesville Mall to see if anyone had seen a pregnant woman there. SEARCH: Patrollers and police at Charlesville Mall “The suspicion is that she went to various places looking for an easy target until she met this mother but nobody reported knowing anything.” He says at Shoprite they discovered that the snatcher had been spotted there before Kai-Isha went missing.

“There was a woman who said the kidnapper bought koeksisters from her a week before and she saw the woman’s face because she was not wearing a mask. “The information about the her leaving in a Toyota is correct but it’s not an Uber. “The police followed up the registration and it seems the owner sold the car and the new owner never changed the details. There is information that she left in a Mercedes which is being followed up.”