The horror unfolded four times across a matter of months in Essex, with a child being assaulted on one occasion, according to The Sun.

Josh Guilder is accused of snatching the dummies between February 10 and August 7 at various places in Essex, after allegedly approaching people with babies in prams.

Amid an outcry from parents, a manhunt was launched and the suspect was described as slim and white, in his 20s, with light-brown coloured eyes and yellow teeth.

“Officers from our Criminal Investigation Department were carrying out enquiries in Harlow on Monday and arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of theft from a person, robbery and using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress. He remains in custody,” Essex police said in a statement on Wednesday.