Forensic experts on Monday began autopsies of more than a hundred corpses found in mass graves linked to a Kenyan pastor accused of inciting his followers to starve to death. “Officially the process of post-mortem of the bodies starts immediately,” Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki told reporters outside a hospital morgue in the coastal town of Malindi.

“We are here to witness a very critical stage,” he said. “That process is expected to take roughly a week, all going well.” Investigators will also take DNA samples to help identification, though the full results may take months, the chief government pathologist, Johansen Oduor, said. SHOCKING FIND: Forensic experts in Kenya. Picture: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP Mass graves in the nearby Shakahola forest have revealed scores of dead, most of them children.