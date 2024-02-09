The Joseph Stone Auditorium is set to be decked out in glitz and glamour as the annual Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride 2024 takes centre stage this weekend. MVT Productions and Mr and Miss Sovereign Western Cape, are joining forces to bring you a pageant packed with high-end entertainment on Saturday.

A total of 24 contestants will be vying for the two titles, strutting their stuff in swim and evening wear. From this, the top five of each category will be chosen followed by a Q&A section with the judges. Mr Cape Town Pride finalists.Picture: Errol Stroebel Scores are tallied and the new King and Queen announced. Entertainment will be provided by the Pageant director Barry Reid says: “This title is an opportunity for the winners to become role models and community leaders, where they can take on projects, assist those in need and make a huge difference wherever possible.

“I’m excited about this year, there are a lot of young new faces, which is always exciting for pageantry because it shows that it’s very much still got a place in society. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Town Pride (@capetownpride) “We rely heavily on each person to go out and make that difference for themselves, the platform is created, you take it and run with it and become that person that you want to be.” Reigning royalty Abu Dhabbi and Zoë Seloane will crown their successors.