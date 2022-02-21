The annual Mr and Miss Cape Town Pride pageant took place on Saturday for the first time in two years and what a roaring success it was.

The show was put on hold due to the pandemic but on Saturday night, 16 models graced the runway.

Eight drag queens vied for the title of Miss Pride, while eight gents brought their A-game for Mr Pride at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

WE ARE BACK: Glitzy pageant at the Joseph Stone Auditorium. Picture: Erol Stroebel

There was satin, glitter and sequins in every colour imaginable as the beauties battled it out, each outfit revealing more surprises underneath the layers of fabrics.

But in the end there could only be one King and one Queen.

Mitchells Plain drag diva Laylah Zokufa Khan was crowned Miss Pride while Ashwin Williams from Robertson, who was a first-time contestant, won Mr Pride.

CROWN: Laylah, Barry Reid and Ashwin Williams. Picture: Erol Stroebel

Ashwin was a literal knight in shining armour in a shimmering silver suit while Laylah had mense gasping in a body-hugging teal suede dress with silver chains.

The newly-crowned queen said: “My gown is inspired by my life long philosophy, #BreakTheChainTellYourStory. My swimsuit was designed and made by Haus of Vjorn.”

THE QUEEN: Laylah Zokufa Khan. Picture: Erol Stroebel

It was also a very emotional pageant as the reigning queen Adrienne Galagatsi, who died in January, was not there to crown her successor.

Pageant director Barry Reid said he also had to do the pageant without previous director Mark Donough, who also passed away last year.

Manilla von Teez paid tribute to them in a performance that had everyone in tears.

Barry said: “What an absolutely amazing evening, from contestants to performers to the audience, the pageant was filled with so many emotions, tears, so much laughter, and more importantly, so much love.”

The Mr and Miss Pride prizes range from an overnight stay at the 15 on Orange Hotel, tattoos, make-up, a sunset cruise, wine hampers, tickets to events, branded items, a joyride in a Porsche Cayenne, a photoshoot, earphones and more.

