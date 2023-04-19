Cape Town’s finest drag queens and members of the LGBTQ+ community have been invited to enter the first ever Mr and Miss LQBTI and Miss Prima Diva pageant which will be hosted in Delft on 2 June. Organisers Jonathan ‘Luvalot Monroe’ Jantjies and Cuan Du Plooy said the pageant is open to all gay and transgender people over the age of 18, while Miss Prima Diva is for gay and transgender people from the age of 40 years and older “to honour the queens who have paved the way since apartheid till now”.

Jonathan said: “We are creating a platform where LGBTQIA + humans can express their beauty pageant skills and drag art. Delft has become a very hostile area when it comes to LGBTQ+ people and this pageant will unite and educate our community. Organiser: Jonathan Jantjies. “I believe that every opportunity to spread awareness will advance our mission to educate communities regarding the LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance. If we reach out to the community through this pageant and educate them, we will liberate many LGBTQ+ humans.” The entry fee is R50 and categories are swimwear, evening wear and opening wear that express the word Freedom alongside an opening statement of what freedom means to each participant.