The Exposé Fashion Show is back and looking for local models of all shapes and sizes. Gino Thaysen launched the production aiming to use fashion as a tool to empower young people on the Cape Flats.

The project aims to shift the narrative in drug-ridden areas where crime is rife. Gino has established an annual event where both skilled and aspiring models, designers, actors, media, and those with an interest in sound, lighting and event coordination can display their skills. “Capetonian youth are natural entertainers and artists, even though they seldom get the chance to showcase their talent,” Gino says.

In November 2021, the first runway took place over two days with a crew of 15 mense working behind the scenes. Since then it has expanded in terms of goals, personnel, local partners and content producers. Gino says he places a high value on ambition, originality, reliability, commitment, morality, and decency.

He has invited actors and models to try out for the production. The Expose Fashion Show 2024 Casting Call takes place on March 3 from 9am to 4pm at the Bo-Kaap Ghoema Theatre. The dress code is black and ladies need to wear heels during auditions.

Auditions are open to anyone aged nine to 55 years old, and all genders are welcome, with no modelling experience required. You can also follow their social media pages for more information, on Instagram: @thefashionshow_021and Facebook: Gino Thaysen Productions. [email protected]