A young creative from Mitchells Plain by the name of Gino Dean Thaysen is trying to change the narrative of his community by hosting a two-day fashion show. Gino, a 24-year-old onnie at Newfields Primary in Athlone, is hosting Exposè – The Fashion Show in two weeks’ time and it’s set to be a breathtaking affair with almost 200 cast members including a marching band, dancers, singers, fire blowers, models and more.

The show is based on Beyonce’s world-renowned Netflix movie Homecoming. INSPIRATION: Beyonce’s kwaai fliek Gino says he’s pulling out all the stops to bring you a magical event. “I’m a drill instructor and when I watched that movie I was like, ‘I can pull this off’, and I know a lot of people that can make this work,” he explains.

“It’s like an old passion meeting a new passion... just merging the two ideas. “I always used to be involved in school productions and when I was in matric I was in charge of hosting the school’s fashion show, I really enjoyed it and I saw how much people enjoyed it.” “We pride ourselves in community upliftment, we had auditions in May where we selected a cast based on their aspirations and mission in life.

“Many of our cast members are role models in their community.” This past Friday, the 2021 Exposè – The Fashion Show was nominated for a RSA Models Awards in the category Best Fashion Show. This awards show will take place on December 9 at the Lyric Theatre.

An ecstatic Gino says: “I wasn’t expecting it, I didn’t even know about it. I felt like I was walking on clouds when I heard the news on Friday.” “My main message is always, no matter how big the dream is just chase it even though you might fail sometimes just keep on chasing your dreams. “There is no dream too big.”