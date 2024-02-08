Expose The Fashion Show has launched their outreach campaign, Clothed For Change, aiming to distribute clothes to the less fortunate and homeless. Founder Gino Thaysen, 25, says the initiative was established in January when the cast of the fashion show assisted people at an informal settlement in Station Road, Woodstock.

Gino says: “We had a photoshoot in Woodstock and two of the people who work with me saw the informal settlement and asked me if we could do the photoshoot there. When we saw the people’s living conditions we knew we had to do something because there are children living there as well. “That is when this initiative started. We had our first handout two weeks ago where we gave out some clothes, shoes and bedding.” CARES: Founder Gino Thaysen, 25, says the initiative was established in January when the cast of the fashion show assisted people at an informal settlement in Station Road, Woodstock. Gino is appealing for any decent second-hand clothing, shoes, baby clothes or any other donations that can assist those in need.

He adds: “It is so important for us to help because some of those people live there without any family and are outcasts. We want to show them that there are people who care and there is still hope and good in the world. “We are planning to branch out to more areas.” If you would like to assist, call 069 584 1004 or get in touch on Instagram @thefashionshow_e021 or Facebook at Gino Thaysen Production.