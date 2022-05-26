Gino Thaysen Productions is looking for aspiring models, dancers and singers to take part in the Exposé fashion show. The young fashionista from Mitchells Plain is hosting auditions this Saturday at Newfields Primary School and anyone above two years old is encouraged to audition.

Gino, 24, told the Daily Voice that the fashion show aims to create a platform for aspiring models, dancers, singers and designers. “You don’t need experience, just raw talent. There are no age, race or gender restrictions.” The 2022 production will include a cast of more than 150 performers.

AUDITIONS: Exposé fashion show Gino says kids are exposed to a lot of bad role models and this is a way to change the narrative. “I’m trying to change that and show them that no matter how big the dream, it’s definitely possible with hard work.” He has been hosting fashion shows since he was in Grade 10 and says: “We aim to create positive role models, future leaders and help aspiring artists reach their potential by creating a platform for them to showcase their talents and be trained by professionals in the industry. “I’m doing this for my people from areas that are disadvantaged but who are insanely talented. I’m looking for people who are passionate about what they’re doing.”