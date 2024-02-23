The countdown has begun for the annual Cape Town Carnival set to take place on 16 March at the Green Point Fan Walk with this year’s theme being ‘Lekker’. The Cape Town Carnival workshop in Maitland is bursting with activity to prepare for the Rio style carnival that will feature 44 groups, and more than 1400 performers.

Malvan Gandiwa, 35, from Blue Downs, is the head of the Construction Department and says his life changed in 2012 when he went from being a cleaner at the workshop to opening his own business. "I used to stand at the robots in Brooklyn and wait for people to pick me for work until one day some guy came and said he was looking for man power. The ex-manager liked the way I worked and asked what experience I have and I told him that I have nothing, so he offered me a job as a cleaner. "I cleaned toilets, made tea, washed dishes, cleaned the workshop then I started coming on the floor and did metal work and from there I started learning different skills from people and now I am the head of the Construction Department."