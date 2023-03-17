The Mother City’s most popular street festival is back after a four-year hiatus and is set to be a jol for everyone, with more than 1 600 performers set to take centre stage. The Cape Town Carnival will shake up the Fan Walk along Somerset and Main roads in Green Point on Saturday for the street extravaganza.

With eight floats, life-sized art, and mooi firemen and women, the carnival will be a celebration of creativity, cultural diversity and fun. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the Cape Town Carnival is an unmissable experience for residents and visitors to the city. “We look forward to this year’s carnival bringing spectacular colour and life to Cape Town’s streets once more, along with many economic benefits for our city and residents.”

UNMISSABLE: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis This year’s edition will see 48 community performance groups participate in the parade, showcasing their talents while reflecting the 2023 theme of ‘Afr’energy’. This will include favourites such as the Western Province Marching Band and the Eoan Crew, as well as 13 new community groups and 43 lead performers. Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith added: “The City is thrilled to see a return to the fully-fledged carnival event that does so much to support the creative industries. I know many people will also be thrilled to know that the much-loved City of Cape Town’s firefighters will also be part of the procession at this year‘s event.”