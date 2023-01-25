Capetonians can look forward to a colourful spectacle and huge floats as the annual Cape Town Carnival returns to Somerset Road for the popular parade this year. With only two months to go, carnival crew and participating groups are besig preparing floats, finalising costumes and perfecting their dance skills.

The 2023 theme of ‘Afr’Energy’ symbolises the sense of reinvigoration that is being felt across the city after the challenges of Covid-19. Come March 18, the Green Point Fan Walk will be transformed by a Rio-style event. Along with a number of individual performers, 48 community groups from across the city make up the Cape Town Carnival parade.

The diverse collection of participants – ranging from Masiphumelele drummers to the Western Province Marching Band – makes it a not-to-be-missed celebration of South African culture. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “This festive season we’ve had just shy of one million people coming into the city – that shows you that the terrible disruption of the last four years is behind us. Cape Town is back with a bang!” Performance director Tracey Carter told IOL Entertainment: “Yes, we are facing many challenges as a nation but it is so important that we do not lose sight of the beauty, culture and creativity of our people.