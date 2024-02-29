Local film maker Enrico Hartzenberg is excited to get his moment to shine at the Johannesburg Film Festival with his debut movie Sister Dinges. The 28-year-old creator behind Hartzenberg Films says the story is centred around the concept of grief, exploring the journey of Marshall, a queer man, as he grapples with loss, family strife, and a homophobic attack.

Enrico says: “Marshall's quest for justice in the face of a bigoted attack serves as a smokescreen, concealing the tumultuous relationship he shared with his now-deceased mother. “The revenge quest becomes a cathartic outlet, a distraction from the raw, unspoken emotions that reverberate within. “Everyone experiences grief at some point in their lives, whether it be as a result of a physical or mental health issue or a loss.”

The Kuils River man tells the Daily Voice that he was in the process of filming in August 2023 when he was struck by the loss of his mother, Elizabeth Hartzenberg. This also led to him including his mother in his film. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hartzenberg Films (@hartzenberg_films) He adds: “My mother used to protect me from homophobic people, and I wanted to thank her for being the best mother and for always having my back. “People use to call me “faggot” and she would intervene and make sure they refrain from calling me that.“

Speaking about the film’s title, he says: “Sister Dinges is a derogatory term used to refer to a queer person. Equivalent to the pejorative term ‘faggot’.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enrico Hartzenberg (@enrico_hartzenberg) Directed by Tabani Makanaza and co-directed by Hartzenberg, the latter says the aim of the film was to navigate the audience through Marshall's emotional landscape, revealing the intricacies of his grief and the avoidance mechanisms he employs. Hartzenberg adds: “By juxtaposing the themes of familial discord and a quest for justice, we aim to showcase the interconnectedness of seemingly disparate elements in the human experience.”