A proudly “brown people’s” movie titled Frankie en Felipè is set to hit cinemas nationwide today, featuring the best in local talent. The lagbol comedy from The Film Factory and Sturvy Pictures, in cooperation with kykNET Films, features the late Bradley Olivier, a popular actor from Paarl who passed away last year.

His screen credits include Binnelanders, High Rollers, Die Kasteel and 7de Laan to name a few. Best friends for more than 24 years, Bradley and Solomon Cupido started writing the screenplay for Frankie en Felipé, four years ago. Renowned for his roles in comedies such as Karate Kallie and Bakgat!, Solomon describes the release of this film as a bittersweet moment as his bestie won’t be with him to experience the end result.

“We wanted to tell a story of two worlds coming together, poverty and wealth, that is not gangsterism or drug abuse. We wanted to show a different side of the Brown community that is not just a movie for the Brown community but is a universal story. “Our objective was to show the beautiful side of our people because what we often see is one side of where we come from and what is happening in our communities. This is a story that people can relate to.”