The Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s (CTIJF) free Greenmarket Square Concert is back, and will feature local and international acts including Matt Bianco, Judith Sephuma, Kujenga, Micaela Kleinsmith, Jerome Rex, DJ Eazy and Sophia. With the countdown to the return of Africa’s Grandest Gathering already ticking away, the City of Cape Town and the CTIJF will once again stage its open-air on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 4pm to 10pm.

Is making waves: DJ Sophia. Photo: Facebook/DJ Sophia Music lovers are in for a treat of a line-up. From the infectious beats of DJ Eazy and Sophia, who at only 11 years old is taking the music scene by storm, to the mesmerising melodies of Jerome Rex. Sharing the stage with these artists are Micaela Kleinsmith, whose vocals will enchant listeners, and the dynamic fusion of Kujenga, delivering a sonic experience that transcends boundaries and genres. Magic: Micaela Kleinsmith is 28. Picture: Micaela Music / Facebook The excitement reaches its crescendo, however, with the performances of two music legends. All eyes will be on renowned songstress and the Queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma, while the iconic 80s group, Matt Bianco, will infuse the evening with their signature blend of Latin jazz.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says: “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has become a jewel in our city's events crown, showcasing the best of what Cape Town has to offer in terms of culture, hospitality, and our local talent as well as being the perfect backdrop for national and international artists. “We are very happy that the CTIJF is back in town and thrilled to welcome music lovers from near and far to Greenmarket Square for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration and camaraderie.” World-renowned: Judith Sephuma. Picture supplied Concert-goers are advised that this is an alcohol-free event and crowd control measures will be in place, and road closures will be in effect on concert night.

The free gig, which returns after a 4-year hiatus due to the epidemic, is the traditional curtain-raiser to the main event, the CTIJF, which takes place on the 3-4 May. Weekend passes for the festival are R1500 each. General admission festival tickets are R950 per night, which gives access to Kippies and Manenberg stages.