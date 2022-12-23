The Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023, scheduled for March 17-18, 2023, has been postponed until February 23-24, 2024. espAfrika, the organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), said several factors influenced the postponement.

“These include a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges, as well as uncertainties around the future of load shedding, all of which have negatively impacted the planning for 2023,’’ said espAfrika, adding after consultation with stakeholders, it was better to reschedule the event until 2024 to give jazz lovers the festival they deserve. espAfrika also apologised to all the artists, fans, ticket holders, suppliers and partners. Ticket refunds

If you have purchased tickets from Ticketmaster, you can choose to either retain them as the cost of these ticket for the 2024 event will remain the same or obtain a full refund from Ticketmaster.co.za using this link. No monies from the sale of tickets to date have been passed to the organisers. Therefore, the refund procedure needs to be done via Ticketmaster and not by espAfrika. For ongoing news on the 2024 CTIJF, espAfrika confirms that the new CTIJF app can be downloaded or refer to www.capetownjazzfest.com.