After a hiatus forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, anticipation is growing as the renowned Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) prepares to make its highly anticipated return in 2024. The festival, which has been a cornerstone of South Africa's cultural landscape for two decades, is not only celebrated for its world-class musical performances but also for its significant economic impact on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Western Cape region in particular.

Since inception in 2000, the CTIJF has attracted music enthusiasts from around the globe, drawing top-tier artists, launching stars, and showcasing diverse genres within the jazz spectrum, including the ever-popular and unique Cape Jazz. Over the years, the festival has become synonymous with excellence, earning accolades for its stellar line-ups and electrifying atmosphere. Beyond its cultural significance, the festival has been a vital contributor to the Western Cape economy, generating substantial revenue and creating employment opportunities for local businesses and artists alike.

In 2019, the festival is credited with creating between 500 and more than 1800 direct and indirect jobs many of which were permanent, and attracting significant spending from a raft of local and international tourists. From hotels and restaurants to transportation services and souvenir vendors, the festival's ripple effect has been felt across various sectors, bolstering economic growth, and fostering community development. However, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 brought the festival's momentum to a screeching halt, just before it could celebrate its 21st edition.

With lockdown measures and restrictions on public gatherings in place, organisers were forced to cancel subsequent editions, leaving a void in the hearts of music enthusiasts and a noticeable absence in the country’s music scene and region's economic landscape. Although Covid-19 still has a presence, most of the world has returned to business as usual, so there is renewed hope and excitement surrounding the festival's return. While specific dates for the 2024 edition have yet to be announced, whispers of anticipation are spreading throughout Cape Town and beyond.

Music lovers and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting news of the line-up, venue, and ticket sales, with expectations running high for another unforgettable experience. The CTIJF was the first multi-stage event in South Africa, to launch a dedicated hospitality offering to its loyal fans, who over the years, have become known as “Festinos”. While details surrounding how many stages and what hospitality packages will be on offer are still under wraps, one thing is for sure and that is that there is still very much a place for the festival in whatever guise it reinvents itself.