The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has dispelled rumours that an Elsies River school was burgled over the weekend.
This follows various voice notes sent across community chats on Monday night caused panic with residents allegedly claiming that skelms were seen stealing computer equipment in broad daylight as they called for local police to respond.
The voice notes which were shared multiple times are from a woman claiming that Marian Secondary School is being looted.
“Let the police come out. I am at the premises of Marian High. Apparently people carrying out computers and goetes uit,” the woman says in the voice note.
However, WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says there was no burglary and labelled the voice note as fake news.
“We have confirmed that there was no burglary incident at the school. The school management received a message that there had been a burglary at the school and checked the school with no incidents visible or reported. A similar report was received regarding another school in the area which was also checked, with no incident. This seems to be a case of fake news.”
Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says Elsies River police also carry no knowledge of the claims.
“Elsies River police has no record of the incident mentioned in your enquiry, however, Elsies River police are investigating a business breaking case which occurred on 25 March 2024 at Trinity Primary School in Elsies River. The suspects stole electric cables and pipes and fled the scene.Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he says.