The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has dispelled rumours that an Elsies River school was burgled over the weekend. This follows various voice notes sent across community chats on Monday night caused panic with residents allegedly claiming that skelms were seen stealing computer equipment in broad daylight as they called for local police to respond.

The voice notes which were shared multiple times are from a woman claiming that Marian Secondary School is being looted. “Let the police come out. I am at the premises of Marian High. Apparently people carrying out computers and goetes uit,” the woman says in the voice note. On the record: WCED rep Bronagh Hammond. Picture supplied However, WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, says there was no burglary and labelled the voice note as fake news.