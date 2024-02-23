Police say more arrests can be expected after two suspects were nabbed in Elsies River with stolen dop and spices worth about R2.3 million. The two were taken into custody on Monday as a result of the swift action taken by Provincial Flying Squad members working with the Maitland K9 unit.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, says officers were dispatched to Manenberg around 3.30pm when they were alerted by a tracking company to a delivery truck that had allegedly been hijacked. He says the officers were led by the truck’s signal to Bofors Circle in Epping, where they discovered that the truck’s cab was completely gutted by a fire. Pojie says the officers then traced the tracking signal further which led them to a business in 16th Avenue in Elsies River, where the hijacked goods were discovered.

Police aren't ruling out making more arrests after two suspects were apprehended in Elsies River with stolen goods estimated to be worth over R2 million. picture supplied He says the officers discovered the trailer with the entire cargo of various brands of liquor with an estimated value of R1.8m still intact. Pojie explains: “Expanded investigation on site led to the discovery of another trailer filled with boxes of spices and sauces with an estimated value of half a million rand.” Pojie says that further investigation linked the discovery to a hijacking, which took place a week ago in the same vicinity.

Pojie says cops detained a 36-year-old manager who was working at the site. He adds: “Further investigation by our provincial detectives ensured the arrests of one of the two occupants (the passenger) of the liquor delivery truck, which was recovered and seized as an exhibit.” The discovery in the area comes almost a month after police urged motorists to be extra vigilant when driving through Elsies River.