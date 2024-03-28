Westridge Library in Mitchells Plain has been targeted by heartless thieves. The public facility was burgled last week and skelms made off with a number of items including computers, televisions, headsets, laminating machines and kitchen appliances.

The losses amount to around R200 000. According to Ward 81 Councillor, Ashley Potts, the diewe gained access to the facility by climbing over the front hall, broke through a sealed double door and forced entry through a security gate. Potts says: “The unknown persons went through the entire building uninterrupted and after destroying the point of sale and staff quarters, they made off with an undisclosed number of assets via the rear exit, which was also forced open.

Thieves made off with a number of items including computers. Supplied “A vehicle must have been used for the volume of assets that were stolen and would have been parked on Simonsig Avenue.” The incident comes at a time when libraries across the city are buzzing with activities to keep children occupied during the school holidays. Potts said the burglary has now reduced access to vital services for school children and others who use the library on a daily basis.

Mayco member for community services and health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross, said it is extremely distressing to see these facilities being the target of criminals. Van der Ross says: “We need our residents to be our eyes and ears on the ground and to tip off the various law enforcement agencies if they know who the perpetrators are.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms: “Mitchells Plain police are investigating a business breaking case which occurred at a library in Westridge on 22 March.”