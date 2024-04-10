Crime fighters have raised the alarm following the discovery of a pen gun capable of firing a single bullet, after a shocking video of a man showing off his tiny weapon surfaced on social media. Authorities have now been put on alert to be on the lookout for any similar type devices, especially on skollies.

In the video, a man is seen standing on a veldjie explaining how he loads his “pen gun” with a single round and then klaps a skoot. Loading: Bullet inserted into pen. Picture: video screengrab Abie Isaacs of the Cape Flats Safety Forum says they got a skrik when they saw the video and worry that laaities will try to manufacture their own versions of the weapon. “We were shocked when we saw the video and we also shared it for parents to be vigilant but as things stand, the details on where it was made or who the suspects are in the video have not yet been identified.

“Our concern is that the gangs are finding new ways to conceal weapons and we worry that laaities will now and try and build their own guns using pens,” he says. Expert: Craig Pedersen. Picture Mahira Duval Firearms expert, Craig Pedersen, says after assessing the footage, he found that the device is actually a pencil flare which is commonly used in the yachting and boating community for launching distress signals. “From a technical perspective, all that's required is a tube to hold the ammunition in position, and something to strike the back of the round to ignite the powder inside the cartridge. This builds up extreme pressure inside the cartridge and fires the projectile,” he explains.

“You can see in the video how poorly it discharges. There's little to no control over accuracy and of course the user runs the risk of severely damaging his hands or wrist in the process. “The object he’s using is much like a conventional pencil flare in design. Pencil flares are commonly used in the yachting and boating community for launching distress signals. With minor modification, they could be used to fire .22 ammunition (bullets). Where the person in the video got the ammunition is of course another story - that cannot be bought without a licence.” And while zip guns are nothing new on the Cape Flats, he warns mense not to try this at home.

“Incorrect machining, the wrong angle to the tube and a number of other small technical nuances could lead to self-inflicted injury.” Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says upon seeing the footage, he immediately made officers wys to be alert to pens when searching skollies. “As it has the ability to fire, the possession of this item remains illegal under the Firearms Control Act. I have alerted officers to be on the lookout and we will arrest anyone found in possession of it.”