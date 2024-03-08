A robber who had been terrorising taxi drivers in Kraaifontein with a fake gun saw his gat when a driver recognised him and gatvol drivers allegedly killed him. According to a source, the man and his three accomplices allegedly started robbing drivers on Old Paarl Road near the Bloekombos taxi rank on Monday.

On Tuesday, a group of men allegedly caught the main robber, who is from Klapmuts, and he was found dead after he was severely beaten. The source says: “That is when they discovered he was actually armed with a fake gun.” A Bloekombos resident, 38, says the trouble started on Monday when a gang of brazen skollies started targeting taxi drivers.

The resident claims: “There were four robbers and everyone was afraid because one had a gun. “They robbed several drivers who live in Bloekombos on Monday night.” The Daily Voice source says on Tuesday afternoon at around 3.00pm, one of the drivers was about to pick up a group of men when he recognised the gun-toting robber by his clothing and alerted the other drivers.

The source says: “Before they could make a move, the drivers pounced on them. “Three robbers ran away, but they caught the one with the gun and they beat him.” The alleged robber’s body was found in the dark on Old Paarl Road.