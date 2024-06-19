Motorists in the Western Cape are urged to be brace for winter winds, rain, flooding, and fog. The Western Cape Mobility Department reported that there were 19 crashes on the province’s roads from June 2 to June 9.

The Department’s Head of Communications, Muneera Allie, said while many take care to wrap up warmly, mense seldom take the time to prepare their vehicles and take precautions for road safety. “Tailgating, speeding and high beams are not only problematic in general, but these driver behaviours also present unique challenges in dark, wet and misty weather conditions on Western Cape roads. Winter driving can be unpredictable and demanding, requiring drivers to be extra vigilant and prepared for various challenges such as flooding and poor visibility,” she said. The department gave some safety tips for motorists: – Check your wiper blades to ensure the windscreen can be cleaned effectively.

– Check your tyres to ensure they have adequate tread for better traction on the road. – Check that your headlights, brake lights, and indicators are functioning properly. – Check that defrosters and heating equipment are in good working order.

– Increase the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. – Turn on your headlights to see and be seen in dark weather conditions. Avoid using high beams as they reflect off wet and foggy conditions and can temporarily blind other drivers. – Slow down when it rains.

– Avoid sudden braking, as this may cause your car to skid. – Avoid driving through deep puddles or flowing water if possible. – Be aware of other vehicles in the rear and blind spot areas, as it can be difficult to see through wet side windows and side mirrors.

Due to poor visibility, pedestrians and cyclists need to be extra cautious during winter. Tips for pedestrians and cyclists: – Wearing bright-coloured and reflective clothing is essential to improve visibility. – Avoid dark roads, particularly at night.