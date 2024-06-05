A taxi driver who apparently tried to evade arrest was swept away when he jumped into a fast-flowing canal. The man had been driving a Toyota Quantum on Tuesday morning when he ran away from traffic cops and threw himself into the water near the N2 off-ramp onto Jakes Gerwel Drive. The man is still missing.

It is unclear whether the panicked driver had any passengers in the van with him at the time he was pulled over. According to Safety and Security Mayco member Alderman JP Smith, the traffic officers were patrolling when they stopped the van. Clamping down: JP Smith. Picture: JP Smith facebook page Smith explains: “Early yesterday morning, traffic officer's patrolling the N2, attempted to pull over the driver of a Toyota Quantum.

“The driver jumped out of the taxi with officers chasing, but jumped into the river alongside the road, in an attempt to evade custody. “Unable to see the suspect surface, and with a fast-flowing current bolstered by the recent, heavy rainfall, additional resources were requested. “Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and the search area was expanded, with members searching the banks further downstream, for any sign of activity. No sign of the taxi driver could be found.

“The minibus [Toyota] Quantum taxi, having outstanding fines registered against it, was impounded and the matter reported at Athlone SAPS. “The registered owner of the vehicle was requested to meet with SAPS, in order to trace and track the identity of the driver.” However, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says they have no record of this incident.

He adds: “Athlone police bears no record of any criminal matter reported to them for further investigation.” Caught: Cop klaps a driver. Picture screen grabbed Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) says they can’t blame the driver for running away. Spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi tells the Daily Voice: “Our members have been assaulted by the traffic officers and Law Enforcement.

“Our drivers are facing such things and are expected to take it. I understand why the driver decided to risk his life rather than get attacked. We have received too many complaints. “One of the attacks happened in Milnerton and no one is talking about that. The traffic officer who stopped him must take accountability for what happened to the driver.” This comes after three Cape Town metro police officials - two men and a woman - who were filmed assaulting and verbally abusing a taxi driver have been placed on administrative duties pending investigation.

The incident happened in Lower Crossroads, Philippi East, last Thursday. The driver, Amos Nkohla, 47, said he had jumped a red robot out of fear of being robbed. The cops stopped him but let him go after listening to his explanation. However, he then admitted to overtaking them on the road and they pulled him over for speeding.