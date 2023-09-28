The Western Cape government has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to send engineers and experts from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist on the roads after storms battered the province over the long weekend. Premier Alan Winde, Cabinet members and provincial government officials provided the latest update on the response to the disaster yesterday.

MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredel, said his department had sent a written request to Ramaphosa for the army’s assistance on the matter. Bredell said: “We are aware that SANDF have experts and engineers when it comes to roadworks and bricks work. “So we have asked the president if the engineers can help and assist us by building a mobile bridge but it will not happen over a day or two. It is a long process.”

Bredell said that the provincial government has also asked for aerial support. They have received notice that they will be getting helicopters that will be stationed in Overstrand, he added. The storm has resulted in higher dam levels across the province. On average, Bredell said that the dams in the Western Cape are 97.78% full, adding that it is the highest in last 10 years.

In terms of forecasts, the Kaap can expect better weather in the coming days. On Friday, however, there will be another cold front but a much milder one. During Wednesday’s briefing, it emerged that many mense were still cut off in De Doorns.