The officer was assaulted while working at the taxi rank on Monday afternoon.

A witness says: “On Monday around 5pm a traffic officer and police officers chased a taxi that did not stop on the N2.

“The driver of the taxi drove all the way to Langa taxi rank where he was arrested by the police. However the traffic officer stayed behind to take the vehicle's details. He was attacked by the (other) drivers and they tried to take his service pistol and broke his (car) windows.”

Community activist Bongo Williams says the attack on the traffic cop by Langa taxi drivers, when a driver didn’t adhere to the traffic laws, should be seen and treated as undermining the rule of law in this country.