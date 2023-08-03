A City of Cape Town traffic cop was allegedly moered by a taxi driver and his passenger, after the officer stopped the motorist for jumping a red robot. The officer and his colleague were conducting a routine traffic stop when a taxi driver jumped the robot at the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Govan Mbeki Road on Wednesday morning.

The City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that the officers came under attack when they attempted to issue a fine to the driver. “While attempting to issue a fine, the driver and his passenger became riotous, and started assaulting the officers,” added Smith. “During the scuffle, one of the officers fired two shots, wounding one of the attackers in the leg.”

STANDS FIRM: Mayco’s Safety chief JP Smith The officers sustained bruises and scratches. Meanwhile, the two skurke were arrested and detained at the Philippi SAPS. The latest incident comes after taxi drivers wreaked havoc in the City Centre on Tuesday, when they staged a blockade after some of their vans were impounded by the City. “These tactics are well documented, with numerous examples over the years of staff being attacked in retaliation to operations,” Smith said.

“I have said it before and will reiterate it once more: We will not bow to intimidation by anyone who thinks that they have a right to break the law and not face the consequences.” The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the province has said that primary taxi associations will meet today. The association’s Mandla Hermanus explained that the meeting will pave the way to finding a solution.