Police are searching for armed suspects who sprayed a Saps van with bullets, leaving two officers injured. The off-duty cops were standing at red robots at the Swartklip and Japhta K Masemola road intersection in Khayelitsha when they were attacked on Friday.

The officers, who are stationed at Bishop Lavis, were rushed to hospital. TARGETED: A bullet-riddled cop bakkie Community Police Forum chairperson Graham Lindorst says: “Two of our CPU members came under attack, they shot at both members, they are both in hospital. Keep praying, they went for surgery. They are stable in the ICU.” The police are appealing for any information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk says: “Khayelitsha police opened a case of double attempted murder after a shooting incident on Friday at about 8.30pm at the corners of Swartklip and Japhta K Masemola Road, Ikhwezi Park, Khayelitsha. “Two off-duty constables, aged 29 and 30, were shot and injured while on their way home. “They were driving a marked police vehicle, when they were at the traffic lights and their vehicle was shot at.

“Both members were injured and taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. “The assistance of the Khayelitsha community is sought in identifying and locating the unknown suspects who attacked the two police constables in Khayelitsha last night.” OFFICERS DOWN: Paramedics attended to wounded police He says a 72-hour activation plan has been ordered for the arrest of the suspects.

Khayelitsha CPF spokesperson Phindile George says they don’t have much information about the incident. “We condemn such acts on Saps members and call on the community to bring any useful information to Saps,” George says. A resident says the intersection where the officers were shot at is a hot spot for hijackings.

“When I saw a lot of police and ambulances I knew they tried to take someone’s car, again. “No one is safe to stand at those robots, and this shows how brazen they are because the police car was clearly marked. “People need to be vigilant there, it doesn’t matter what time of the day,” the resident says.