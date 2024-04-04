DOG walkers and owners have been urged to practice caution after several dogs became ill, apparently from river water in Tokai Forest. Parkscape took to Facebook to raise the concern following reports that dogs had contracted giardia after swimming or playing in the river.

The giardia parasite is found on surfaces or in soil, food, or water that has been contaminated with faeces from infected persons or animals. Some of the symptoms include diarrhoea, gas, fatigue, abdominal discomfort/ cramps, nausea, and vomiting. The presence of giardia has not been officially confirmed at the site of the river. Parkscape said they were in the process of getting confirmation from local vets.

As a safety precaution, dog walkers were told to avoid the river and to seek veterinary attention should dogs display any of the symptoms. The Prinskasteel River runs down from the Constantiaberg through the Tokai Picnic site and into Lower Tokai. It then joins the Keysers River and ultimately flows into Zandvlei. Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt said giardia was common in many of the streams that come off the mountain at this time of the year.

“As the water dries up, it starts to stagnate and giardia and other parasites and bacteria levels increase,” Schmidt said. “We see an annual uptick in gastrointestinal issues in dogs in late summer - some of these cases will be giardia, others will be other bacteria or parasites.” TEARS Animal Rescue veterinarian Tracy Dicks said: “Unfortunately, although the risk is low, people can contract giardia from their dogs. By practising good hygiene and washing one’s hands after handling your dog's poop, it’s unlikely a pet owner will contract giardia. Transmission in humans commonly occurs via drinking water, not from pets.”