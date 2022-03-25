A care facility for elderly people with dementia is holding a lekker jol this weekend as part of their fundraising efforts.

The Healing Hands Elderly Care home in Tokai, which houses 25 seniors who suffer from various degrees of dementia, is hosting their annual Jazz on the Grazz event on Saturday.

The centre was founded in 2017 by Ingrid Hartog as a daycare, but by 2019 it had changed into a full accommodation facility.

Ingrid says she decided to start the daycare at her Plumstead home after her own mother was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2015.

It started out with two day visitors but now houses 25 patients full time.

Jazz on the Grazz takes place at Zwaanswyk High School on Saturday at 11am and Ingrid says the funds raised will go towards beds and upgrading their “sluice room”.

“A sluice room is imperative in any medical type facility housing groups of people,” she explains.

“In this room we dispose of medical waste. It needs to be clinically kitted out with a proper high pressure flushing system, sluice toilet pan, deep stainless steel sinks which cost in the region of R45 000 in total.

“We also need more cot style beds or stainless steel cot sides for our beds, as our seniors often roll out of bed. Those items can be priced from R8000 to R20 000.”

TOP ACTS: Jazz on the Grazz. Picture: Supplied

Artists performing include MoFunk, Just US featuring Carmen XClusive, Aubrey Arries & Theo Watt, MC Wayne McKay and DJ Cool J.

VIP tickets cost R350 (Bedouin tent and champagne and tapas on arrival), grass tickets cost R200 (bring picnic gear).

You can bring your own food and beverages or buy kos at the food tent.

For more information call Ingrid on 072 1300 759 or Bernice on 062 736 2935.

[email protected]