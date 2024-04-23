The man who was arrested for the murder of a Grade 11 pupil from Belgravia High School is free after charges against him was dropped. Zamawushe Momoti, 16, from Browns Farm in Philippi was shot and killed on Friday when a stray bullet struck her during chaotic gunfire between rival gangs.

The teen was waiting for her school transport to arrive just after 1 pm and managed to run back onto the school grounds but collapsed in the parking area. A 20-year-old man was also killed just metres away from the school in Canal Road in Athlone. Killed: Momoti’s body. picture Leon Knipe Police said on Sunday that a man was arrested on Friday evening on two counts of murder and attempted murder.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate Court yesterday but the case was not called up. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed later in the day that the charges against the man had been withdrawn. “Be advised that the suspect was released (on Sunday) from Athlone SAPS, the charges against the suspect was withdrawn,” Twigg said.