An upset mother from Athlone has laid a charge with police after her 15-year-old daughter was bullied by fellow pupils for “not having any fashion sense”. Tasneem Omar, 40, says her Grade 9 daughter who attends Belgravia High School posted a selfie on her WhatsApp status on Saturday.

A boy took a screenshot of it and created two WhatsApp groups with other Grade 9s, which they used to mock her daughter. The chat groups were titled “Ifykyk” (if you know you know) and “Fish on the rocks” with the caption under the picture reading: “Mybru be honest doesn’t this pic look like her cat did scratch her jean, sieka her toet also that’s why she be standing so”, (sic), followed by laughing emojis.“ Tasneem says her daughter became aware of the vicious attacks after another pupil also insulted her style.

chats between the victim and the bully pic supplied The “friend” messaged her on WhatsApp, commenting “k*k pic ai” to which the teen replied, ‘f*** you n***’.

After several more insults telling her that she dresses “k*k” and “has no fashion sense” – for wearing a blue jeans with red and white Jordan sneakers – the learner then sent screenshots of the WhatsApp group chats. Tasneem says her daughter was shocked: “On Monday, I went to the school and the principal kept pointing at her watch, saying she had a busy day, but I refused to leave.” On Tuesday morning, they had a meeting with the father of the boy who had created the groups. The mom adds: “The principal had the audacity to ask my daughter why she posted a picture of herself, that is irrelevant.

“I wasn’t satisfied with the outcome because the principal asked the bully what he learned from this, to which he replied ‘not to be on social media’. “I just left the school, then my daughter phoned me crying, saying she is hiding in the office because a whole group of girls wanted to attack her. “My daughter was shaking in the office and that’s when I lost it and started swearing. I called the police.”

Tasneem has opened a case. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirms Athlone SAPS is investigating a case of assault common, adding: “Investigations continue, no arrest.” Cops were called to the school after the bulling pic Social media Spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, Bronagh Hammond, says the school did not “sweep things under the rug”.

She says: “The principal has reported that they have engaged with all parties and have been attempting to resolve the matter. “SAPS were also called in to address the matter and spoke to the learners of the class, requesting that they delete the WhatsApp groups created by the learners, and the school has instructed the learner to stay away from the victim.” But Tasneem says stronger action needs to be taken against the bullies: “And the principal must also do better so that it doesn’t happen to someone else’s child.