The family of a Belgravia High School learner who was killed in gang crossfire says she had a promising future that was cruelly snatched away from her. Zamawushe Momoti, 16, from Browns Farm in Philippi, was struck by a stray bullet shortly after 1pm on Friday as rival skollies fired shots.

The Grade 11 learner was waiting for her scholar transport outside the school gate. During the chaos, Zamawushe managed to run back onto the school grounds but collapsed in the parking area. Hartseer: Dad Maseru. picture by Ayanda Ndamane (Independent Newspapers ) Speaking to the Daily Voice on Sunday, her devastated dad, Maseru Momoti, said he was at work when he received an urgent WhatsApp message asking him to come to the school.

“They told me that there was a shooting and she was hit. The transport driver then fetched me. When I arrived at school, she was covered [with a blanket].” Maseru described his daughter as a good child who never caused trouble at school or at home, saying: “She also looked after a child, she would do her washing, watch TV and do her homework afterwards.” Gone: Zamawushe Momoti, 16. Picture supplied He said for their children to receive a good education, many parents from the townships enrol them in nice schools elsewhere, but now his daughter is dead.Lizwe Gcaza, Zamawushe’s scholar transport driver, said he is heartbroken and will miss the bubbly teen.

He adds: “She was a kind girl, she was always on her phone and I never had problems with her.” According to Maseru, his daughter wanted to be an accountant after school but was brutally robbed of this opportunity. Police confirmed that a 20-year-old man was also shot and killed in Canal Road during the same incident.

Residents stood in disbelief at the scene on Friday and say gang shootings had spiked over the last two weeks. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi has since confirmed a suspect was arrested on Friday shortly after the shooting. “One adult male was arrested on two counts of murder and attempted murder. Once charged the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court,” said Swartbooi.