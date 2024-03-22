The Steenberg Community Policing Forum says they are concerned with the sudden spike in gang violence in the area. Chairperson Gavin Walbrugh says it seems that with every school holiday, gangsters start fighting anew.

And even though cops add resources, the shootings persist. The latest murder happened on Thursday morning at a barbershop on 12th Avenue in Retreat. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said Steenberg detectives opened a murder docket for investigation, following the attack which claimed the life of a 45-year-old man.

Pojie says: “Members were dispatched to the scene and found the deceased in a chair inside a structure, which is used as a barbershop. He succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head. “The incident is believed to be part of ongoing gang conflict between rival gangs operating in the area. The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.” Walbrugh says resources are stretched thin as the Anti-Gang Unit is busy in the precinct.

Walbrugh says: “We are very concerned with the scourge of violence in the precinct every time school children go on holiday, then gun violence gets out of control and this is not only in our precinct but other places. Resources have to be split everywhere. “The Anti-Gang Unit is in Steenberg for a few hours and then they are called to Mitchells Plain and Strandfontein and that is when shootings happen [when they are gone].” Pojie said since additional boots hit the ground last Sunday, they’ve made several arrests.