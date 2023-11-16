The Strand community policing forum (CPF) says they are concerned about a shooting which left an elderly woman dead. The 58-year-old was robbed and shot on Tuesday afternoon around 12pm in front of Strand Secondary School.

She was walking from a nearby shopping centre when she was attacked by an unknown assailant. CPF spokesperson Niklaas Thysen says: “She was lying in front of the high school. “Witnesses said there was a young African male. They couldn’t recognise him, he had on a hoodie, he robbed her.”

He says the woman’s groceries was found on the scene. Niklaas says: “He took her cellphone and the other items were still with her. One shot went into her head and the other in the body. “She died on the scene in front of learners and passersby. We condemn this shooting and we can confirm that she was killed in one of the hotspots for robberies. The criminals know what time to be there and they know when the school comes out, so they take advantage when it’s quiet and there’s not a lot of movement.”

He asked for more patrols in the area. Niklaas says: “The learners are very scared to move around in front of the school. “We had a discussion with the local neighbourhood watch to patrol together with law enforcement and the police. I also move around, and check the safety and security, especially in the gang-infested areas.”