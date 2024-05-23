No arrests have yet been made in the case of Farren Du Preez, 19 from Roosendal in Delft who was killed while on her way to work in a taxi accident. Farren boarded a Delft/Parow minibus on the morning of 14 March in Delft Main Road. According to an eyewitness and family friend the taxi driver was allegedly speeding when he overtook another taxi which caused the accident.

Farren was flung out and crushed to death under the taxi. Grieving: Mother Rene and sister Myrna. Photographer: Patrick Louw Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “The matter is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.” Farren’s family say they want justice.

Mom Rene Du Preez says she was told by the investigating office that police are still waiting for the post mortem report. “I asked if I could open a case but was told that I could not, the state already opened a case. I am taking it day by day and staying in prayer. During the week I am babysitting then I am fine but on weekends it is not lekker. “Farren was my breadwinner. I was at the police station a few weeks ago to find out for any feedback but was told that the post mortem report will take some time. I asked if they could not use the undertaker’s report but was told no. The taxis are still driving recklessly, it’s not right.”