A group of little school kids were left traumatised on Tuesday after two taxis crashed into their scholar transport leaving them with minor injuries. It is alleged that the taxi drivers were dicing.

The crash on the corners of Govan Mbeki and Duinefontein Road in Manenberg saw cops and rescue workers hurry to the scene to assist the laaities who were on their way to schools in Hanover Park. According to a well-placed Daily Voice source, it is suspected that the two taxis were racing each other before the crash. The source says: “It looked like they were dicing because they crashed into the car that was transporting the children.

“The children were asked by the officers what happened but all they could say is that the two taxis boxed their car in. “The one taxi landed on the island and the street sign was still on top of it. ‘The one four-year-old girl was seen crying so hartseer and Manenberg police helped take her to school.”

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they attended the scene at about 7.30am where they found 12 children with minor injuries. Carelse explains: “According to reports, there were 12 school children affected. A total of 15 patients were colour code green with no serious injuries.”

A group of school laaities were left traumatised yesterday after two taxis crashed into their scholar transport leaving them with minor injuries. picture supplied Police spokesperson, Captain Ian Bennett, confirms the incident and says: “We can confirm that the accident involved two taxis and a scholar transport vehicle. “The children were on their way from Gugulethu to Hanover Park and attend Athwood Primary School and Crystal High School. “We can confirm that there were only minor injuries and the details of the incident are not yet clear.

“The children were visibly traumatised. Traffic Services spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, says they attended the scene but says there were no arrests. “Two taxis and one motor vehicle were involved in an accident.