Sixteen school children were injured on Monday morning when their taxi they were in rolled on the Rondeberg Road in Atlantis. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said emergency services arrived at the scene around 9.07am to find the wrecked taxi upright in the middle of the road.

“Several passengers were seen seated along the roadside,” he explained. “Medics assessed the patients and found two were in serious condition while 14 others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no fatalities were found. “The patients were treated, and the two seriously injured patients were given pain-relief medication.

“Once treated, one patient was airlifted by the AMS helicopter to a nearby hospital, while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance.” According to an eyewitness, the learners lying in the road were wearing red and yellow school uniform. It is believed the children were from nearby primary and high schools.