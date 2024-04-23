The 12th Annual Slave Route Challenge Powered by Brimstone, is returning, and it promises to be an enjoyable event, so lace up your running shoes and mark your calendars. The family event is set to take place on Sunday, 26 May 2024, at the iconic Grand Parade.

More than just a race, the event is a celebration of Cape Town's rich history, culture, and sense of community. It is organised by Brimstone Itheko Sport AC and approved by Western Province Athletics and Athletics South Africa. The route itself honours Cape Town's heritage of slavery by recognizing the crucial role that early slaves played in creating a cohesive and culturally diverse community.

There's something for everyone with a schedule of events that accommodates all levels of fitness, including a 21.1 km Half Marathon, a 10 km Run, a 10 km Big Walk, and a 5 km Fun Run/Walk. Zarina Meyer-Brewer, President of the Brimstone Itheko Sport AC said that the event is open to everyone, including those who just want to have fun. “Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun way to explore Cape Town, the Slave Route Challenge offers an experience like no other.”

Entries are open until 12 May and interested individuals can register online or at any Pick 'n Pay Money Market counter. Communications manager Shanaaz Ebrahim says this year, Paedspal and the Children's Hospital Trust are the official race beneficiaries. Spectators are invited to tag along and show their support for participants.