The City of Cape Town is all set for the highly anticipated Cape Malay Choir Board Road March and the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade on January 2. Residents and motorists are advised to plan accordingly, as several roads will be impacted.

Organised by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, this colourful event is expected to feature around 20,000 Minstrel performers, captivating an estimated 80,000 spectators along the route, which includes Darling Street, the Grand Parade, Adderley Street, and the Bo-Kaap. Starting from District Six around midday, various processions will entertain crowds along the historic route before concluding in the Bo-Kaap. Road closures around the CBD are expected on January 2, 2024, from 6am to 11.59pm, impacting several key streets, including:

– Wale Street between Pentz Street and Adderley Street – Adderley Street between Wale Street and Strand Street – Darling Street/Keizersgracht between Chapel Street and Adderley Street

– Longmarket Street between Long Street and Parliament Street – Sir Lowry Road between Darling Street and Tennant Street – Shortmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

– Hout Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street – Castle Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street – Canterbury Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

– Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street – Primrose Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street – Harrington Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

– Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street – Corporation Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street – Plein Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street

– Parliament Street between Longmarket Street and Darling Street – Church Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street – Shortmarket Street between Burg Street and Adderley Street

– Burg Street between Longmarket Street and Wale Street – Long Street between Church Street and Wale Street – Rusell Street between Constitution Street and Keizersgracht

– Chapel Street between Aspeling Street and Keizersgracht – Loop Street between Church Street and Wale Street – Bree Street between Church Street and Wale Street

– Rose Street between Wale Street and Strand Street – Van der Meulen Street between Dorp Street and Wale Street – Buitenkant Street between Caledon Street and Strand Street

– Tennant Street between Sir Lowry Road and Caledon Street The annual Cape Malay Choir Board Road March, organised by the Cape Malay Choir Board, promises to be a spectacular display featuring over 35 Malay Choirs from across the city. The procession is set to commence at City Hall and wind its way through the city to the vibrant Bo-Kaap on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets, with the event concluding in the early hours of New Year's Day.