Western Province high jump champ, Zaakir Davids, is raising the bar after he came first at the South African Schools Athletics National Championship in Gauteng on Monday. Zaakir from Steenberg attends the Cafda School of Skills and has a reading disability.

The star athlete earned his provincial colours two weeks ago at the Western Province High School Athletics meet. His proud father, Rashaad Davids, said his boy is a natural sportsman. “He has always had a love for sports, he played soccer, did cross country and has been doing high jump since primary school.

“When he participated at the interschools, they had to keep raising the bar until it couldn’t go any further. “He is good at everything including mathematics but it’s just he’s reading. HYPED: National champ.Pictures: Supplied “My late mom would have been so proud of him because she did high jump in school in those days and they were very close.”

Zaakir left for Joburg on Saturday and said he usually jumps two metres and just aims to do his best. “High jump is my sport, I love it. “I started out in the sport when my friend told me high jump is a good sport and I thought I’ll give it a try but I’m so glad I did because I enjoy it very much.”