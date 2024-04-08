A number of public schools are expected to protest this week, after contracted educators at several schools had to be let go. This follows the implementation of a circular by the Western Cape Education Department.

A protest took place at Steenberg High School on Friday after the school lost four onnies. In a statement by Steenberg High School staff last Wednesday, they called the effects of the circular “nothing short of disastrous”. The statement reads: “The quality of education provided to our learners is now under serious threat. The Western Cape Education Department has provided schools with no solutions to the problems they have created with the implementation of this circular.”

A protesting educator said the circular also states that no substitute posts will be made available for teachers who are on extended sick leave. The teacher says: “This is meant to be a cost-cutting mechanism. The only substitute posts that will be filled, will be for teachers on maternity leave and educators who are on extended incapacity leave. This circular harshly affects all poor/working class and no-fee schools where the schools do not have the finances to take on School Governing Body teachers.” The educator said the WCED should reinstate all contract educators and retract the circular.

Planned protests for today at both Steenberg High and Rocklands High have been postponed due to bad weather. Glendale Secondary School will be picketing outside the school tomorrow following the loss of six educators. The WCED said the twisting of facts about the cost containment measures implemented as a result of massive budget cuts by the national government in the Western Cape, is causing the panic and confusion.