A video of a school girl swearing at a teacher and then slamming closed the onnie’s laptop has gone viral on social media. The 29-second clip was recorded at the Sao Bras Secondary School in Mossel Bay by the teacher.

It begins with the teacher’s laptop in sight on her table and the camera slowly moving towards the girl. GONE VIRAL: The video of the Mossel Bay school incident. The onnie encourages the learner to repeat what she had said, to which the meisie responds by getting up and walking towards the teacher’s desk, while her classmates are heard laughing. The teacher asks the meisie what she is about to do. The girl in turn wants to know from the teacher if she thinks she is making a joke, before slamming the onnie’s laptop closed.

“Moenie kom f*kk*n videos vattie, jou bef*k ko’ hou nie, jong,” the girl is heard telling the teacher. She then walks away challenging the teacher to show the video to the palie. A teacher, who spoke to the Daily Voice on the basis of anonymity, said this type of “bullying” behaviour by learners made their jobs more difficult.

“This all started because learners can no longer be disciplined at school; teachers can’t even defend themselves because it might get them in trouble.” GONE VIRAL: The video of the Mossel Bay school incident. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton confirmed the school is in the process of taking disciplinary action against the pupil in terms of its code of conduct. “We will only be able to provide further comment once the process has been finalised,” Merton said.