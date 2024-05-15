The inDrive taxi driver who allegedly robbed and raped a female passenger at gunpoint has been arrested and is expected to appear in court. The 23-year-old driver reportedly picked up the young woman from her work in Boston last Friday night.

Police said the 21-year-old victim requested the foreign national driver to take her home and he told her to sit in the back. Minutes later, a second armed suspect appeared from the boot and robbed her of her laptop, cellphone, work scanner and headphones. She was then driven to a remote area, raped and dumped on the side of the road in Kraaifontein.

Spokesperson Liuetenant Colonel Malcom Pojie said: “They also attempted to demand money from her family but were unsuccessful. The 23-year-old foreign national was arrested on charges of robbery and rape.” The suspect was due to appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court. Bellville CPF chairperson Emre Uygun said they were pleased about the arrest.

“Furthermore, through our collaboration with Bellville SAPS Detectives, we have confirmed that an additional female victim has come forward, reporting a separate incident last month in which the same suspects extorted money from her by contacting her husband while being kept on the back seat by the suspects.” Uygun called on the MEC for Mobility to implement more stringent measures to ensure the safety of e-hailing passengers and drivers. inDrive Africa spokesperson Lineo Thakhisi said the driver involved has been permanently banned from their platform.