Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was on Thursday granted a helse R250 000 bail by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court as he was deemed not to be a flight risk. However, he will remain in the mang as the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has still denied his bail application.

On a busy day for Stanfield, he returned to the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court as he was handed the judgement amid firearm charges which related to a raid at his larney Constantia home last year. Favourable: Wynberg Magistrate’s Court has granted bail. Picture supplied Stanfield was arrested alongside his wife Nicole Johnson, Johannes “Bal” Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose Brandt in September on various charges allegedly linked to a manhunt and attempted murder of a former employee of Ralph for allegedly stole over R1 million from the couple. It is understood that on the day the cops descended on his home, they found him in possession of a key to a safe. When the safe was opened they found a shotgun and ammunition for which he did not have a licence.

While his wife and co-accused appeared alongside him in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for the charges related to the manhunt, Stanfield was also taken to Wynberg to appear in charges related to the firearm. He brought two different bail hearing at each court but his first was turned down at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. During proceedings at Wynberg yesterday the Magistrate ruled that Ralph was not a flight risk as he had always attended the Cape Town Regional Court where he is currently on trial for firearm related charges while out on bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says he was granted R250 000 bail and placed under house arrest. It is understood that his legal team will now appeal the decision made by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court following the judgement in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, his wife is set to appear at the Western Cape High Court next Thursday as she appeals her bail applications.