In a new bid for freedom, alleged gang wife, Nicole Johnson, will be lodging an appeal against the outcome of two failed bail applications at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. The wife of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield will head to the Western Cape High Court this week, claiming Magistrate Atta Theart erred in her judgments.

The notorious duo were arrested with three others last year in connection with the attempted murder of a former employee, who allegedly stolen over R1 million from them. The man, who is now a State witness, had not arrived at work on November 24, 2022, following a tip-off that Ralph was “planning to kill him”. The couple was denied bail after the magistrate found that they had failed to prove exceptional circumstances for their release.

Johnson subsequently brought another application based on new facts but the State unveiled evidence of her apparent fraudulent activities. The State played an audio recording made by a tracking company while state prosecutor, Advocate Nathan Adriaanse, said they had obtained Johnson’s cellphone records. These proved she had placed a call and claimed to be the owner of a BMW to obtain the location of the car.

The car belonged to the girlfriend of the state witness. Adriaanse stated that the car owner was with her and knew she was calling the tracking company. Johnson also listed her daughter’s undisclosed medical condition and the failing state of her businesses following her arrest but her second application was also denied.