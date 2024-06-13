The owner of two pit bulls who mauled a man in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain last week says he is sorry about the incident and will put down his surviving dog if compelled by authorities. The victim, Anthony “Anton” Cupido, 54, was left unrecognisable after the two dogs ripped away at his face, head and arms, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The incident occurred at a park in Galaxy Way when the dog owner’s daughter took the animals for a walk without leashes. Victim: Anthony Cupido is in hospital. Picture: supplied Anthony’s friend said they were sitting on the palletjies when the dogs came up to them and Anthony fell as he tried to kick them away and they attacked him. Anthony was saved after brave bystanders hit the dogs with planks and pelted them with stones. The girl left with the dogs, but one of the animals was hit by a bus on their way home and died.

Her father, who asked not to be named, says he had the two dogs for about 18 months and was shocked by the attack on Anthony. The man says: “I am very sad for what my dogs did and told the police that I have no problem letting them put the (surviving) dog down because of what I saw they did to that man. Tips: SPCA’s Belinda Abraham. Picture: supplied “This was not a normal reaction. I do not know what triggered it. I also heard the other dog was hit by a bus, but I never saw it.”

He says contrary to rumours in the community, he did not train his dogs to be vicious or violent. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for City Law Enforcement, confirms the remaining pittie was confiscated and taken to the City pound. He did not say whether the dog had been put down or not. Meanwhile, Anthony’s sister Elizabeth Cupido says her brother is still traumatised: "We went to visit him on Sunday in hospital. He went this morning [Wednesday] for an operation but we haven’t received an update.

“He was speaking to us but he was in pain. He say he can't sleep at night, but I think he is still in shock." Belinda Abraham of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA says dogs can become aggressive for any number of reasons, including feelings of fear and pain, possessiveness, frustration, or negative associations with handling, people, poor socialisation or a history of punishment. She explains: “Any breed of dog can become aggressive or attack under certain circumstances.