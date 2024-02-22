A woman who took her dog out for a stroll on the Sea Point Promenade was left traumatised after witnessing her greyhound getting mauled by a pit bull. Harriet Came is now looking for the owner of the pittie to help pay the medical bills for her dog Rosie.

“This happened on Friday​ around 6pm as I was with my daughter [11] and the dog. The pit bull was on the lead, my dog went to it to say hello. The pit bull clenched my dog’s face and wouldn’t let go.” The injuries were so severe that Rosie had to have an operation​. “All I was thinking about was to get my dog out and the child out of there. There was no apology or anything from the owner of the pit bull. It was upsetting, so I put my dog in the car and we went to an animal hospital in Kenilworth. Blood was everywhere.”

Harriet says she has now been left with a hefty medical bill. “I’m sitting on a R10 000 bill for my dog. I posted this incident on social media to find the owner and tell him what happened. The big story in this is that these dogs are dangerous and they shouldn’t be in public places, or muzzled. In some countries these dogs are banned.” She says Rosie is slowly recovering: “She’s okay, anxious and on high alert. On Saturday she had an operation, she is slowly healing, she hasn’t been out since then, we are all recovering from the trauma.